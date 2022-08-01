Keeping Callum Wilson (right) injury-free this season will be key for the Magpies

Newcastle's Premier League history can almost be split into two distinct eras, but under the new Saudi Arabian ownership, there appears to be a third way.

It is neither the boom years under swashbuckling former managers Kevin Keegan or Sir Bobby Robson, nor the slow decline under former owner Mike Ashley, but a process-driven approach with solid foundations at its roots.

In other words: very unlike Newcastle.

It may also come as a surprise - or even a source of frustration to some fans who expected the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would spend hundreds of millions of pounds on attacking talent for a new version of Keegan's 1990s "entertainers".

But it is hoped by the club's ownership that a more sustainable model, with a focus on continued improvement, will actually get Newcastle closer to their goal of challenging at the top end of the Premier League for years to come rather than bring a return to a feast or famine scenario.

There is belief that things are moving in the right direction, though. Last season, after a poor start under Steve Bruce, Eddie Howe came in and guided Newcastle to 11th in the Premier League. This time around, the hope within the club is that finishing between sixth and 10th is achievable.

That will depend on Newcastle's success in the transfer market - with the window closing on 1 September, and another two attacking players on the club's wishlist.

Why are Newcastle not spending more?

Newcastle's approach to transfer spending has been much like its way of restructuring the club: from a solid base.

Howe's incomings have primarily focused on the defence, with Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope all arriving at St James' Park since the former Bournemouth manager was appointed in November.

In addition, he has added the Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and former Burnley forward Chris Wood, bringing the total spending under the new owners to about £142m so far.

That has left the forward line light, particularly when Callum Wilson's injury record is considered. That is why Newcastle have made a bid for Leicester playmaker James Maddison and have an interest in a number of other players, including Chelsea's Timo Werner - potentially on loan.

There was frustration at missing out on Reims forward Hugo Ekitike, who joined Paris St-Germain, yet it also showed Newcastle were unwilling to pay over the odds for agent fees. It is also why a deal would need to be struck with Chelsea to cover Werner's high wages and links to another Burnley forward, Maxwel Cornet, could represent better value.

While some Newcastle fans might want spending to match the levels reached by Chelsea after Roman Abramovich's 2003 takeover, or by Manchester City following the arrival of Sheikh Mansour in 2008, Newcastle are determined not to splash out for the sake of it. There is a keenness to add the right players to a squad that already has a strong bond rather than opt for "trophy players" as one source describes it.

Financial fair play is also a huge obstacle to contend with. New commercial deals will need to be struck before there is more room for spending, while a careful glance at Everton's financial and league position last season offers a cautionary tale.

"Most fans I think understand that just because your owners are loaded, it doesn't mean the club is loaded," says Greg Tomlinson, board member of the Newcastle United Supporters' Trust.

"The club is going in the right direction and what we are seeing now is a steady transformation and professionalisation of the club. We now have a director of football, and a chief executive, which we never had under Mike Ashley. In many ways, it was a skeleton of a club.

"The new owners told us it would take time but we are now seeing a complete rebuild, with new departments, more staff and even St James' Park getting new floors, a lick of paint and new artwork.

"In terms of transfer business, we've done some good deals, on time and diligently. My biggest worry is we are one Wilson injury away from being blunt up front but I'm pretty confident we will get in a couple of forward players by the end of the window."

Where can Newcastle get to this season?

Only Manchester City and Liverpool collected more points than Howe's Newcastle over the second half of last season. But even though challenging the Premier League's top six remains a goal, breaking into it is a huge ask.

A top-eight finish this season, plus a decent cup run, would represent a good season for many fans, including Tomlinson, and there are plenty of signs that could be achievable.

Howe's meticulousness in preparing his players was a clear factor in their uplift last season and a full pre-season held at a high-altitude in Austria will offer further gains. The team also took tips from former British Cycling performance director Sir David Brailsford.

Pre-season defeats by Mainz and Benfica were followed by encouraging wins over Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao at St James' Park, despite Howe naming two separate starting XIs. Winger Miguel Almiron looks to have found some form after misfiring last season, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Wilson have looked sharp.

A combined 87,452 fans attended the two home fixtures last weekend, showing that support for the team continue to grow under the new ownership. After many had turned their backs on the club during the Ashley era, a new batch of 1,000 season tickets was snapped up in a couple of hours, with 30,000 fans waiting in an online queue. Supporters on social media are excited about what a whole season under Howe can yield.

"More than 700 fans went to the game at Benfica and it was a reminder of the times under the likes of Keegan, Robson or Alan Pardew," says Tomlinson.

Those away days might not be far off but much will depend on attacking incomings for this season.

If, over two transfer windows, it turns out that Wood is the only attacking addition to the squad, that might lead to further questions about the flexibility of its transfer policy.