Connor Goldson (right) has made 63 European appearances for Rangers

Champions League qualifying: Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Tuesday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Connor Goldson says playing in the Champions League group stage is "a box I'd love to tick" as his team prepare to take on Union Saint-Gilloise.

Rangers will play the Belgian top flight runners-up in Leuven on Tuesday and new signings Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz will travel after training with the squad on Sunday.

"It's the pinnacle of football and the place every player wants to play," said Rangers' vice-captain, adding that it was not a key factor in his decision to renew his contract.

"Champions League football has been a part of the agenda for the last few years. Obviously last year we weren't able to make it, so hopefully this year we can and over the next few years we can play Champions League football."

Goldson believes Rangers are well suited to playing European football and credits manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst for much of that.

"From November onwards we settled perfectly in Europe," said the defender. "Tactically he's very good. He watches the opposition so much and we change depending on the opposition we're playing - even in games, we change. I think that will stand us in good stead."

Van Bronckhorst accepts his side are expected to advance following their run to last season's Europa League final.

"If you reach the Europa League final you're seen as a favourite to go into the Champions League as well," he admitted. "It's a very strong competition already in this round. The pressure is always there."

And the Dutchman is full of admiration for what USG achieved in a "fairytale" season.

"An amazing year, promoted to the main league and pushing for the title, an amazing story," he said. "It's fantastic for them and now puts them in the Champions League (qualifiers).

"I have a lot of respect for them. You can see a clear style of playing and in Europe the name Union will not sound really familiar for most people but if you look at the way they play I think they deserve to be in contention to go into the group stage.

"So we are preparing well. Of course Rangers is more known and we've just been in the Europa League final but every team in this round wants to go through and play the group stage of the Champions League and we have to be on the top of our game to overcome this opponent."

The match will be played at the 10,000-capacity Den Dreef in Leuven, rather than Union SG's slightly smaller Stade Joseph Marien ground.

Team news

Injury prevented winger Matondo featuring in Saturday's opening 2-1 Scottish Premiership win at Livingston while Borna Barisic started at left-back with Yilmaz only joining up with the squad on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos, yet to make his comeback from a thigh injury, has been included in Rangers' squad for this round of qualifying, as has defender Ben Davies, who is still waiting on his club debut.

Who are Union Saint-Gilloise?

The Brussels side topped their domestic standings after the first round of 34 matches last season but finished second behind Club Bruges following the six-match play-off series.

It was the club's first season back in the top flight since the 1973, while the last of their 11 league titles came in 1935.

Their youthful squad is peppered with internationals from Luxembourg, Madagascar and Malta as well as several players who have represented their country at youth levels.

Englishmen Christian Burgess, Marcel Lewis and Ross Sykes are also in Karel Geraerts' player pool.

And Brighton and Hove Albion chairman/owner Tony Bloom is the majority owner of Union SG, who play at the 9,400-capacity Stade Joseph Marien.