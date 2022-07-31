James Henry started Oxford United's opening-day defeat at Derby County on Saturday

Oxford United midfielder James Henry has signed a new two-year contract.

The 33-year-old, who first joined the U's from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2017, has scored 54 goals in 214 games for the League One club.

He missed much of the second half of last season after suffering a calf injury, and then a broken nose.

"He is an outstanding player and an outstanding human being," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told the club website.

"He has done so much for this club and been one of the most influential players ever since I first came here.

"He is still very fit, still makes a massive contribution in every game and it's great to have him here and to see him commit his future to the club."