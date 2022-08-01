Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

England showed the Euro 2022 trophy to fans

Thousands of people waved flags and cheered in London's Trafalgar Square as England's Euro 2022 winning team were celebrated by a big crowd on Monday.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley to seal their first women's football tournament.

The team went on stage with manager Sarina Wiegman, lifted the trophy in front of the crowds and sang a rendition of Sweet Caroline.

Ex-England player Alex Scott hosted the event as fans sang "England, England".

England players and fans enjoyed their lunchtime celebrations

Thousands gathered in London to celebrate England's win

England players sang Sweet Caroline

Captain Leah Williamson said: "I think England have hosted an incredible tournament and we've changed the game in this country and hopefully across Europe and across the world.

"But we said we wanted to make our legacy about winning and that's what we did.

"The legacy of the tournament was already made before that final game - what we've done for women and young girls who can look up and aspire to be us."

A lion was there to see the Lionesses

Alex Scott was the host of the event