Striker Sam Dalby was on target for Southend against Wrexham last season

Wrexham have signed Southend United forward Sam Dalby on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, whose contract has the option for a third season, is Wrexham's fifth recruit of the summer.

As part of the deal, striker Jake Hyde, 32, has joined the Shrimpers on loan until the end of the season.

"I'm so excited to be here and can't wait to get started. When I played here last season, the fans were just incredible," Dalby said.

"There's a lot going on here and you can see how big the project is. Promotion is obviously the big aim, along with scoring a few goals and helping the team."

Darby scored 10 goals in 45 games last season and the 6ft 3in player was voted Southend's young player of the year.

He follows Jordan Tunnicliffe, Mark Howard, Elliot Lee and Anthony Forde as new recruits at the Racecourse Ground.

