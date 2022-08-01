National League news - August 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

1 August

Southend United have signed Wrexham forward Jake Hyde on a season-long loan.

The 32-year-old scored three goals in 16 appearances for the Welsh club last term.

Shrimpers striker Sam Dalby has moved in the opposite direction for an undisclosed fee.