Erin Greening joins Glasgow City six days before their SWPL1 opener

American defender Erin Greening has joined Glasgow City from Klepp Il.

The full-back, 25, previously played for Orlando Pride.

Glasgow open their SWPL1 campaign at home to Spartans on Sunday.

"I'm so excited to sign with Glasgow City and look forward to getting on the pitch with my teammates and working with the staff this season," said Greening. "I'm really grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to get started."

Head coach Eileen Gleeson added: "Our vision was clear in terms of which positions we needed to improve on and feel that by signing Erin we have added quality and experience to the squad."

