Mazeed Ogungbo: Crawley Town sign Arsenal defender on season-long loan

Mazeed Ogungbo has played six times in the EFL Trophy for Arsenal's academy side

Crawley Town have signed Arsenal Under-23 defender Mazeed Ogungbo on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old joins back up with former Gunners youth boss Kevin Betsy at Crawley, having played 23 times for Arsenal's Premier League 2 side.

The Republic of Ireland youth player, who is also eligible for Nigeria, signed his first professional deal with the Premier League side last summer.

Ogungbo is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners.

"We have managed to secure a really talented young player in Mazeed, an amazing character," Betsy told the Crawley website.

"He's a very good defender who is quick and has the ability to play in three positions. He is a great addition to the squad and will add competition for places in the back line."

