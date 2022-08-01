Close menu

Chelsea: Predict the starting line-up for the next Blues match

From the section Chelsea

Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!

This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Chelsea play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...

My Chelsea line-up

Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport