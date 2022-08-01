Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Tyler Morton was involved in Liverpool's pre-season campaign under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have loaned midfielder Tyler Morton to Blackburn Rovers for the 2022-23 Championship season.

The 19-year-old has played nine games for his parent club, including Champions League and Premier League outings against AC Milan and Arsenal.

Morton is also an England Under-20 international, having made his debut in November 2021.

"We have had to wait patiently for Tyler," director of football Gregg Broughton told the club website. external-link

"He has been so close to Liverpool's first team for the whole of pre-season, but after seeing what he did in some big games for Liverpool last year, we believe he was worth waiting for."

