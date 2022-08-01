As the new season gets into gear, clubs across the UK and Europe are reshaping their squads.

For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made in July, visit this page, or take a look at our collation of club released and retained lists.

More news this month: Get updates from every team and competition - managerial changes - collated National League news

1 August

Premier League

Marcus Tavernier [Middlesbrough - Bournemouth] - reported £10m

English Football League

Mazeed Ogungbo [Arsenal - Crawley] Loan

Transfers page archive

2022: January - January deadline day and February to April - May - June - July

2021: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2020: January - February to July - August - September - October to December

2019: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2018: January - February to May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas. Unless otherwise stated, all transfers will be formally completed after the conclusion of 2021-22 season.