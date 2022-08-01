Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Danny Johnson (left) scored three goals on his Walsall debut - after netting just four in 22 league games at Mansfield

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has credited "a mentality shift" at the club as the reason behind the Saddlers' biggest opening-day win in 75 years.

Flynn's new-look side, containing seven debutants, thrashed Hartlepool United 4-0 to match Walsall's previous best curtain-raiser against Exeter in 1947.

"I was more impressed with the way we went about our work when we were 4-0 up," Flynn told BBC Radio WM.

"Even at 4-0 up we were still 1-0 down. That's the attitude and desire I want."

Ex-Newport boss Flynn - who visits his former club in the second game of the League Two season on Saturday - took over at Walsall in February.

A seven-match losing streak cost predecessor Matthew Taylor his job, leaving Walsall 21st and in danger of relegation from the Football League, but Flynn steered them to comfortable safety in 16th.

Nonetheless, that was Walsall's fifth bottom-half finish in six years - a spell that included a relegation - and even their sole top-half finish was only 12th, leaving Flynn desperate to reverse the negative trend.

"There will be a mentality shift around this club - that's what I'm trying to do," he added, after overseeing the club's first win by four or more goals since May 2016.

"My team are going to be fit, we are going to press teams, make it difficult for teams. The boys have taken it on board to a tee."

On-loan striker Danny Johnson was one of the seven new Saddlers faces against Hartlepool and enjoyed a dream debut with a hat-trick in front of his new home fans.

Walsall have only been able to secure Johnson on a six-month loan after parent club Mansfield decided against a sale, but Flynn is just happy to have him on board.

"His left foot is deadly in the box - that's why I wanted him in, I know what a clinical finisher he is," the Saddlers boss added.