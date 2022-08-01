Close menu

Liverpool: Predict the starting line-up for the next Reds match

From the section Liverpool

Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!

This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Liverpool play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...

My Liverpool line-up

Predict Liverpool's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

