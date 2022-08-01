Last updated on .From the section European Football

Aaron Ramsey has scored 20 goals in 75 appearances for Wales

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July.

Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.

His move to the Ligue 1 club comes before Wales' appearance at the World Cup finals later this year.

He is the second Welshman to sign for a French club following international team-mate Joe Rodon's loan move to Rennes earlier in the day.

Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2019, with the ex-Arsenal player reported to be on £400,000 a week.

But despite winning a Serie A title and Coppa Italia in his first two seasons with Juventus, Ramsey struggled to make a true impact in Italy.

Injuries, often a curse on his career, became frequent as he played only 70 times in two and a half seasons, scoring six goals.

He made just five appearances for Juventus last season and spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Scottish side Rangers.

However, his move to Scotland did not work out, culminating in Ramsey missing a penalty in the shootout as Rangers lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

He was omitted from Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri's pre-season travelling party along with Federico Chiesa, Mattia de Sciglio, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca and Adrien Rabiot.

Ramsey was already without a squad number this season, having previously had the number eight shirt before his contract was cancelled last month.