Close menu

Manchester United: Predict the starting line-up for the next Red Devils match

From the section Man Utd

Ever fancied stepping into the bosses' shoes? Well, this is your chance - sort of!

This season, you can predict and share on social media what you think the formation and starting XI will be for every game Manchester United play throughout the campaign. Happy predicting...

My Manchester United line-up

Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport