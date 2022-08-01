Last updated on .From the section Celtic

John Hughes (left) was part of Celtic's 1967 European Cup-winning squad

Celtic have paid tribute to "all-time great" John Hughes, who has died at the age of 79.

Hughes spent 12 years at the club between 1959 and 1971, winning 17 major honours, and was part of the 1967 European Cup-winning squad.

The ex-Scotland forward did not play in Celtic's Lisbon triumph, but appeared in the 1970 European Cup final defeat by Feyenoord.

"The whole Celtic family will mourn his passing," the club said.

"John 'Yogi' Hughes was hugely popular amongst the Celtic support, who always recognised him as one of their own."

Hughes scored 189 goals in 416 games, with one of his most memorable strikes coming in Celtic's European Cup semi-final victory against Leeds United at Hampden - a game played in front of a record-breaking crowd of over 130,000 fans.

After a trophy-laden spell at Celtic, Hughes, who gained eight caps for Scotland, had brief stints at Crystal Palace and Sunderland before retiring in 1973.