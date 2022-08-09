Close menu
EFL Cup
WalsallWalsall2SwindonSwindon Town0

Walsall v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Evans
  • 2WhiteSubstituted forComleyat 51'minutes
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 30Bennett
  • 20ClarkeSubstituted forMaherat 70'minutes
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 17Earing
  • 10Knowles
  • 27Abraham
  • 15James-TaylorSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kinsella
  • 11Williams
  • 14Comley
  • 25Maher
  • 26Clarke
  • 31Przybek
  • 39Johnson

Swindon

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Ward
  • 31MinturnBooked at 78mins
  • 26HarriesBooked at 85mins
  • 4Clayton
  • 32CowmeadowSubstituted forDabreat 69'minutes
  • 10DarcyBooked at 90mins
  • 17Aguiar
  • 8WilliamsSubstituted forDworzakat 62'minutes
  • 28Shade
  • 29Parsons
  • 9AdeloyeBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMasseyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Brynn
  • 14Massey
  • 30Dabre
  • 35Dworzak
  • 36Hart
  • 37Fox
  • 38Kanu
Referee:
Thomas Parsons
Attendance:
2,889

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Walsall 2, Swindon Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Walsall 2, Swindon Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tom Knowles (Walsall).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Mohammad Dabre.

  6. Booking

    Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town).

  8. Post update

    Ronan Maher (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Harry Parsons (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

  13. Booking

    Cian Harries (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cian Harries (Swindon Town).

  15. Post update

    Timmy Abraham (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Walsall 2, Swindon Town 0. Timmy Abraham (Walsall) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Johnson (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Earing with a through ball.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Booking

    Tomi Adeloye (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Match report to follow.

