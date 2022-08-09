Walsall v Swindon Town

Match ends, Walsall 2, Swindon Town 0.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Evans
- 2WhiteSubstituted forComleyat 51'minutes
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 30Bennett
- 20ClarkeSubstituted forMaherat 70'minutes
- 23Hutchinson
- 17Earing
- 10Knowles
- 27Abraham
- 15James-TaylorSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kinsella
- 11Williams
- 14Comley
- 25Maher
- 26Clarke
- 31Przybek
- 39Johnson
Swindon
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Ward
- 31MinturnBooked at 78mins
- 26HarriesBooked at 85mins
- 4Clayton
- 32CowmeadowSubstituted forDabreat 69'minutes
- 10DarcyBooked at 90mins
- 17Aguiar
- 8WilliamsSubstituted forDworzakat 62'minutes
- 28Shade
- 29Parsons
- 9AdeloyeBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMasseyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Brynn
- 14Massey
- 30Dabre
- 35Dworzak
- 36Hart
- 37Fox
- 38Kanu
- Referee:
- Thomas Parsons
- Attendance:
- 2,889
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 2, Swindon Town 0.
Post update
Ricky Aguiar (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Knowles (Walsall).
Post update
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Mohammad Dabre.
Booking
Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town).
Post update
Ronan Maher (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Harry Parsons (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall).
Post update
Attempt missed. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Cian Harries (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Cian Harries (Swindon Town).
Post update
Timmy Abraham (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town).
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 2, Swindon Town 0. Timmy Abraham (Walsall) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Johnson (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Earing with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Tomi Adeloye (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Match report to follow.