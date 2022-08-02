Close menu

How can England's Euro 2022 win help grow the game?

By Dan RoanBBC sports editor

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022comments320

How can England's Euro 2022 triumph be harnessed to help grow the game?

After a number of false dawns in recent years when the Lionesses have made the semi-finals of major tournaments, it is a question the FA has been considering for some time.

The lesson of London 2012 - when the staging of a great event provided similar inspiration and record television audiences, but then failed to translate into a meaningful uplift in sports participation or activity levels across the country - seems to have been heeded by the governing body.

Plans to capture the enthusiasm generated by the hosting of this tournament have been in place for some time.

Ambitious targets have also been set with an aim of tripling current average WSL attendances - currently averaging below 2,000 - by 2024.

The celebratory and friendly atmosphere at Euro 2022 matches stood in stark contrast to the disorder that tainted the men's Euros final at Wembley last summer, and the pitch invasions that marred a growing number of Premier League and EFL matches last season.

That may well start to persuade more families to give WSL matches a chance next season, and already there seems to be signs of a surge in demand for tickets.

Amid disappointment that more big clubs were not interested in staging Euro 2022 matches when the bid was put together five years ago, there will now be pressure on more Premier League clubs to allow their women's teams to play in their main stadia. There will also be demands to make it easier for fans to buy tickets.

The FA will be asked to ensure women's league fixtures are more regular, with concerns the season schedule has been disjointed. Talks about the Premier League taking over the running of the WSL are ongoing, and there have been suggestions that private equity investors could look to buy the league.

But the concern is that at the grassroots, legacy still could be undermined by a lack of provision and facilities.

Only 44% of secondary schools currently offer equal access to football in PE lessons. In some parts of the country, women's and girls teams struggle to secure places to play.

The government has announced a review of the domestic women's game, and pledged a £230m investment to build or improve grassroots facilities but others point out that cuts to local authority budgets in recent years have meant a reduction in community pitches.

The FA says that by 2024external-link it wants 75% of schools providing equal access for girls to play the game and 75% of all grassroots clubs offering at least one girls' team, with 1,000 clubs offering a complete accredited pathway for girls.

The FA hopes the Euros can create half a million extra opportunities for women and girls to play the game. At a time when more than half of all women in the UK do no exercise, the importance of this opportunity cannot be over-estimated.

This is the moment the FA has been hoping for since 2009 when it awarded top women players central contracts, gave them a home at St George's Park, and started to offer the Lionesses unprecedented support. Those efforts led to Wembley on Sunday, and now a golden chance to change the landscape for women's sport, and wider gender equality has presented itself.

Improving attendances and tackling inequalities over pay, prize money, coverage and sponsorship will be no quick-fix.

But this is an opportunity that the FA, clubs, the media, sponsors, and the government will be expected to seize.

Comments

Join the conversation

323 comments

  • Comment posted by an_observer, today at 09:17

    The hyperbole is intolerable. Articles stating that a woman taking her top off to show a sports bra are world changing and watershed moments are beyond parody and must be written by frothing at the mouth nut-jobs, obsessed with activism. Sanity and moderation are becoming rare attributes.

    • Reply posted by Kapnag, today at 09:22

      Kapnag replied:
      you have to wonder how insecure these people celebrating it as an empowering moment are that they need constant validation and someone else to do it before them for them to start banging on about it

  • Comment posted by Ravis88, today at 09:05

    "tackling inequalities over pay, prize money, coverage and sponsorship will be no quick-fix

    Inequalities? Oh dear, this is why I have no interest.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 09:13

      Harry replied:
      It's this, isn't it? Yes, there should be equal access to football and other sports for girls and women, but equality in prize money is artificial while the women's game isn't bringing in anywhere near the money of the men's. If it does and prize money remains lower then it becomes unequal. Grow the game, then deal with financial inequality.

  • Comment posted by Owlerton Ozzie, today at 09:08

    Personally I'm more interested in seeing EFL clubs get some exposure from the BBC.
    Here's hoping!

    • Reply posted by Knowall, today at 09:13

      Knowall replied:
      ITV have got it now, but the graphics are unreadable.

  • Comment posted by Akeepmateefinajarbesidabed, today at 09:17

    The English Championship by attendance is the 4th most watched league in Europe.

    You'd never believe it visiting the BBC website.

    • Reply posted by Owlerton Ozzie, today at 09:37

      Owlerton Ozzie replied:
      Couldn't agree more.

  • Comment posted by RetroldGamer, today at 09:12

    For goodness sake BBC, the way your pushing this is way over the top! It is what it is, huge strides for the womens team but in reality, the standards are till way off and don't forget, ticket prices are virtually free to watch a womens game. You wouldn't pay over a tenner to watch one compared to the mens! It will grow but give it 5-10 years not 5-10 days and expect miracles.

    • Reply posted by harkins, today at 09:22

      harkins replied:
      So true, the womens game must grow naturally. It is already getting great coverage and great investment and now it must be allowed to prove it is actually as popular as it appears to be this week. Will people be paying £70 a ticket in 40'000 plus capacity stadiums in the next couple of years? I've paid to watch womens football in the past, but I certainly wouldn't pay £60 or more at this time.

  • Comment posted by RetroldGamer, today at 09:06

    Maybe with less HYS's and articles - it may grow without annoying people!

    • Reply posted by Lionheart, today at 09:34

      Lionheart replied:
      How about the BBC deigning to allow fans a HYS on footballers taking the knee.
      Or is it possible they don't want to know what we think?

  • Comment posted by He dont mean nuffin by it he only got one ear, today at 09:12

    Woeful WSL weekly attendances 2k ensure it will forever be played on grounds donated by men's clubs, along with the training grounds & all the ground staff. People need to attend in credible numbers at league matches instead of waiting for tournaments where sponsors are virtually giving tickets away and kids go free. Endlessly singing about it without actively "supporting" it will change nothing

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Casey, today at 09:26

      Jonathan Casey replied:
      MUFC Women made a profit last season, despite adult tickets only being £6 each - that's separate from any money being channeled into the team from the men's side of the club. Over 30k for the game at OT too. Also, tickets for the Euros were £25-40 for all games except the final which were £30-50, so definitely not free.

  • Comment posted by ED, today at 09:08

    How many women actually want to play football versus how many men? How important is it to a girl's social status when she is growing up that she is good at football? I can tell you as a guy, when I was growing up the best thing that could happen to you when you joined a new school was that your new classmates found out you were good at football. Somehow I doubt that was the criteria for the girls.

    • Reply posted by Knowall, today at 09:15

      Knowall replied:
      Parents not happy with the constant LGBT etc links. Attendance rise for a week or two then back down again.

  • Comment posted by Ratters - DCFC, today at 09:21

    Well we know how the BBC will help it "grow." They will keep banging on about as if its good.

    • Reply posted by Ravis88, today at 09:24

      Ravis88 replied:
      It's the only content they can afford, as soon as it gets anywhere near popular, it'll be on BT or Sky.

  • Comment posted by ChapelStandRoar, today at 09:25

    How can It grow? If some of the people that bang on about how its been held back, discriminated against, not funded etc actually bother going to games. But they won't, WSL crowds will still be smaller than even the conference and we will here the same tired ridiculous arguments about sexism etc

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 09:29

      overthehill replied:
      Reason crowds small in domestic games is that most games are dross..only way game will grow is if they have a consistent product....

  • Comment posted by Grumpy_Haggis, today at 09:09

    Don’t understand the criticism that bigger clubs didn’t offer their stadiums. Most of the Euro games had a few thousand spectators who were positioned in front of the cameras to make the stadiums look good. Many turning up on the day were allowed free entry to the game. I am pleased that the Rotherhams and Milton Keynes were able to play a role in the staging of the Euros.

    • Reply posted by ED, today at 09:13

      ED replied:
      Most of the tickets were priced at £10 or were given away for free. Sorry but that kind of revenue wouldn't have paid for renting out some of the bigger stadiums. They are basically complaining that they weren't given something for free. Hardly the sign of good things to come from a relatively new sport.

  • Comment posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 09:01

    It can't

    • Reply posted by Lionheart, today at 09:29

      Lionheart replied:
      The female game needs to offer something different, if it doesn't want to just be seen as an inferior version of the men's.
      A fixed amount of money to be spent on transfers or wages for the professional teams would mean a level playing field.
      As it is, it's almost as predictable as the men's game...the same big money teams winning everything.

  • Comment posted by Kapnag, today at 09:21

    There's half a dozen competitive teams in womens football. Everyone else is cannon fodder. Good for them but this has been completely overblown

    • Reply posted by Summers , today at 09:29

      Summers replied:
      same as teh men's game, from a male perspective League 2 is absolutely shocking, cannon fodder as you say

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 09:18

    I 'd imagine the success will encourage more girls to play which hopefully will bring the standard up, because until it becomes upto a standard comparable to the men's game then it will remain at non-league type attendances once the hype of the world cup is over, and they really need it to pay its way with fans paying seat prices comparable to at least div2 level

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 09:25

      Hopalongprop replied:
      The standard in the PL is over-hyped. The top 4 or 5 teams, made up of players drawn from across the globe, are exceptional. Most would beat England 9-out-of-10 times
      And irrelevant - very clear that sponsors & investors are interested in the women's game & that's what counts

  • Comment posted by Ooohthemdaveyslippers, today at 09:42

    The BBC should be ashamed of themselves for trying to make women's football about 'diversity.'

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 09:16

    The only way it'll grow significantly is if people start going to their games in numbers. Will the happy families and flag waving kids be watching a WSL team in a bottom of the league clash on a cold winter's day this coming season? Probably not. It needs to be better to attract the masses

    • Reply posted by Senna and Arsenal, today at 09:36

      Senna and Arsenal replied:
      nope they sell tickets for £2 and get 100 and a dog but BBC will say "we got live football" while not having top sport like EPL and Formula One. What a waste money is BBC Licence when have to pay for real sports on Sky.

  • Comment posted by harkins, today at 09:16

    How does 'the same pay' work? Players at he same club are on different salaries depending on factors like how good they are, what position they play and their commercial value to a club etc etc. So what will the 'same pay' be? The same as Messi or Mbappe or the same as Ross Barkley?

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 09:19

      147break replied:
      Agreed. Would a boss pay the same to an employee who brings £1m a week into the company and another who attracts just 10% of that ?

  • Comment posted by Milllee, today at 09:12

    The simplest way is to have Football on the PE curriculum for girls. How do you know if you don't like playing football unless you try it. It needs to be grown from the ground up.

    That in turn should increase the interest in playing and watching it at a young age and help it grow at the higher levels.

    • Reply posted by wepaythecleanenergycosts, today at 09:16

      wepaythecleanenergycosts replied:
      So you want to force girls to play it at a young age?

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 09:41

    The first step forward should be the BBC giving Women's Football its own page on their BBC Football site rather than just diluting it among the BBC's constant obsession with Man Utd articles. The Lionesses & women's football deserve their own page

    • Reply posted by yarp, today at 09:44

      yarp replied:
      please please please separate it to it's own page

  • Comment posted by U20884824, today at 09:05

    Reality and the huge and inevitable drop in interest has already hit.

    It was fun while it lasted, but would have preferred it to be on a commercial basis & not with fee payers money.

    That's fair.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 09:12

      United States of Whatever replied:
      On a commercial basis, didn't you notice Nike plastered everyone....

