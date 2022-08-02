Close menu

BBC to show first leg of Dundee United's Europa Conference League tie with AZ

Jack Ross will lead Dundee United in Europe for the first time on Thursday

Dundee United's Europa Conference League third-round qualifier first leg at home to AZ Alkmaar will be televised by BBC Scotland on Thursday.

The game (20:00 BST) - United's first European fixture in 10 years - will also be shown on BBC iPlayer.

And there will be Sportsound commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.

The second leg takes place in Alkmaar (20:00) on 11 August, with the winner of the tie facing Riga or Gil Vicente in the play-off round.

United qualified for Europe by finishing fourth in last season's Scottish Premiership and opened their new league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

