Jack Ross will lead Dundee United in Europe for the first time on Thursday

Dundee United's Europa Conference League third-round qualifier first leg at home to AZ Alkmaar will be televised by BBC Scotland on Thursday.

The game (20:00 BST) - United's first European fixture in 10 years - will also be shown on BBC iPlayer.

And there will be Sportsound commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.

The second leg takes place in Alkmaar (20:00) on 11 August, with the winner of the tie facing Riga or Gil Vicente in the play-off round.

United qualified for Europe by finishing fourth in last season's Scottish Premiership and opened their new league campaign with a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Saturday.