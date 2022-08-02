Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Robbie Neilson and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will lead Hearts and Rangers in Europe this season

Champions League qualifying: Union Saint-Gilloise v Rangers Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Tuesday, 2 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Monaco or PSV Eindhoven will stand between Rangers and a place in the Champions League group stages, should the Ibrox club beat Union SG.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side would be at home against the French or Dutch outfit on 16/17 and away on 23/24 August in the play-off round.

Hearts, meanwhile, will need to beat Linfield or Zurich to reach the Europa League group stages.

They would be away on 18 August, before hosting at Tynecastle seven days later.

Should Robbie Neilson's side lose, they would drop into the Europa Conference League groups.

And if Rangers were unsuccessful at either the third qualifying or play-off round, they will enter the Europa League group stage for the fifth season in a row.

They meet Union SG in Belgium in Tuesday's first leg (19:45 BST) and the return is at Ibrox on 9 August (19:45).

Dundee United or AZ Alkmaar will be drawn in the Conference League play-off round later. United host AZ in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie on Thursday.