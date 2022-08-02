Nottingham Forest fans will be seeing Premier League football for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign

Nottingham Forest must "thrive off the challenge" of playing in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and not have "negative emotions" going into it, says manager Steve Cooper.

Forest beat Huddersfield in May's Championship play-off final to end their top-flight exile.

But like fellow promoted sides Fulham and Bournemouth, the Midlands club are among the favourites for relegation.

"We really believe in our work," boss Cooper told BBC Sport.

Forest's Premier League return was achieved despite the fact that they were bottom of the Championship with just one point after seven games of last season.

Chris Hughton was sacked last September and former Swansea boss Cooper came in as his replacement, leading the two-time European Cup winners to promotion.

The last time Forest competed in the top flight was in the 1998-99 campaign, when they finished bottom of the table.

"There are a number of emotions," said Cooper, whose side begin the new campaign at Newcastle on Saturday.

"There is excitement and everyone is looking forward to the challenge of the Premier League, it has been a long time coming.

"There is focus. We are under no illusions and it will be incredibly tough, game in, game out. Everyone is trying to get as prepared as possible. We have to believe in our work, ourselves. If we don't then why should anyone else?

"You have to try to thrive off the challenge. So many players and staff work to try to get an opportunity in the Premier League. We don't want to have negative emotions going into it.

"We really believe in our work - what we can do - and that we can be more than a good match against any opponent. We will have that approach and other objectives internally."

Plenty of incomings and outgoings 'inevitable'

Cooper has been well backed in the transfer market this summer, spending around £80m on 12 players, including some eye-catching deals.

Striker Taiwo Awoniyi has joined from Bundesliga side Union Berlin for a club record £18m fee, Neco Williams came in from Liverpool for around £17m and full-back Omar Richards has been brought in from Bayern Munich.

"There have been changes in the squad and there is an inevitably of change," said Cooper. "We have had to bring so many players in and it looks like we are changing everything around but we have had no alternative."

Jesse Lingard has joined on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, while England international goalkeeper Dean Henderson has arrived from Old Trafford on loan.

But this season, they will be without midfielder James Garner and full-back Djed Spence after their loan deals came to an end. Garner has returned to Manchester United, while Spence - who was on loan from Middlesbrough - has signed for Tottenham.

Cooper added: "There are a number of things that entice a player to come to Nottingham Forest. It is huge club in England, you feel it day in, day out. Players naturally look at the size of the club, fanbase and history.

"They know exactly what the club is about and we have tried to thrive off that history and status, at the same time trying to create a next step and new era for the club."