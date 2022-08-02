Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Four England players have been named in the Euro 2022 team of the tournament, while runners-up Germany have five players selected.

The Lionesses were crowned champions after beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the final.

Beth Mead is joined by England team-mates Keira Walsh, captain Leah Williamson and goalkeeper Mary Earps.

France's Sakina Karchaoui and Spain's Aitana Bonmati complete the line-up dominated by England and Germany.

The team of the tournament was selected by Uefa's technical observer panel.

Golden boot winner and player of the tournament Mead, 27, has been selected up front alongside Germany's Klara Buhl and Alexandra Popp, who also scored six times during Euro 2022.

In midfield, Germany's talented 20-year-old Lena Oberdorf - named young player of the tournament - is included, along with Bonmati and England's Walsh, who was named player of the match in the final.

French left-back Karchaoui made two assists in the tournament and is joined in defence by centre-back Williamson and Germany pair Martina Hegering and Giulia Gwinn.

Earps, who conceded just two goals in six matches, was selected as the team of the tournament's goalkeeper.