Close menu

Rangers: SWPL1 champions to host games at Broadwood Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers celebrate
Rangers won last season's SWPL1

Rangers Women will play their home matches at Broadwood Stadium in season 2022-23, the defending SWPL1 champions have announced.

The Glasgow side had hosted games at Rangers' training ground in East Dunbartonshire.

North Lanarkshire Council-owned Broadwood in Cumbernauld is the former home of Clyde FC's men's team.

Rangers open the new campaign at home to promoted Glasgow Women on Sunday (14:00 BST).

"We hope this will be an exciting move for our women's first-team as we relocate our home games to a new venue," Rangers women's and girls manager Amy McDonald said.

"It has been fantastic playing our matches at Rangers Training Centre which obviously has state-of-the-art facilities but it has caused some issues around capacity and parking.

"This move will give us the opportunity to provide a more enjoyable matchday experience for supporters and hopefully encourage many more to come and support the squad."

View more on twitter

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport