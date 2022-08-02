Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Benni Smales-Braithwaite (right) was released by Southampton in June, having never played for their first team

Barrow have signed Benni-Smales Braithwaite after the forward came through a successful pre-season trial.

The 20-year-old scored in two friendlies to earn a permanent deal, the details of which have not been disclosed, with the League Two side.

Originally a member of Manchester City's academy until 2018, he was released by Southampton in June.

He never played for the Saints, but he played six times on loan for National League North side Gloucester City.

Smales-Braithwaite will now join up with Pete Wild's squad at the SO Legal Stadium.

They began their league campaign with a 3-2 win at newly-promoted Stockport County on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.