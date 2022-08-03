Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, McCarthy, Dundee United, McGrath
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Dundee United are close to sealing a loan deal for Wigan midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Courier - subscription required)
United will beat Aberdeen to the former St Mirren player's signature. (Sun)
McGrath could go into United's squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying first leg against AZ. (Express)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst criticised his players following defeat by Union Saint Gilloise and believes the side were fortunate to only lose 2-0. (Premier Sports)
Van Bronckhorst hopes to have injured winger Ryan Kent back for Saturday's home league match with Kilmarnock and Tuesday's return leg with Union SG at Ibrox. (Herald - subscription required)
Ex-Ibrox striker Kris Boyd says Rangers were a "pale shadow" of the team that reached last season's Europa League final in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Belgium. (Sky Sports via Football Scotland)
Former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist says the VAR handball call against Connor Goldson that led to Union SG's converted penalty for 2-0 was "an absolutely terrible decision". (Talk Sport via Record)
Midfielder James McCarthy will consider his Celtic future in the coming weeks. (Sun)
Aberdeen target Connor Ronan hopes to stay with Wolves this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus expects Easter Road chairman Ron Gordon to dig deep to bring winger Martin Boyle back to the club from Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia. (Record)
Hibs insiders say a lot of work still has to be done to finalise Boyle's return. (Scotsman - subscription required)