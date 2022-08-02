Paul Pogba: Juventus and France midfielder does not need knee surgery
Paul Pogba does not need surgery on his knee injury and could be back playing for Juventus within weeks.
There were fears the 29-year-old France midfielder could miss the World Cup this winter if he had to undergo an operation.
However, that was ruled out after Pogba - who helped his country win the trophy in 2018 - saw a specialist on Tuesday.
He rejoined Juventus this summer on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United expired.
Pogba suffered the injury during a training session on the Serie A club's pre-season tour of the United States.
He featured in Juve's first game against Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara last month, but complained of "pain in his right knee" afterwards.
Tests showed a lesion to the meniscus.
La Gazzetta dello Sport said Pogba will now undergo a treatment regime based in the gym and pool and is likely to be out for five weeks.
Juventus begin their Serie A campaign against Sassuolo at home on Monday, 15 August (kick-off 19:45 BST).