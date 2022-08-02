Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Marcelino Nunez made his international debut for Chile in September 2021

Norwich have signed Chile international Marcelino Nunez from Universidad Catolica for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has won 10 caps, has agreed a contract at Carrow Road to run until 2026.

Nunez is the club's third signing since last season's relegation, following Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara.

"He's a player that we believe can connect us from back to front. He can see a pass and open things up," boss Dean Smith told the club website. external-link

"His all-round game is one that we feel is going to suit us and what we've needed."

Norwich are still waiting for a work permit but he could come into contention for Saturday's home match with Wigan Athletic.

"I like to get into the box, I like to go for goal. I like to play in set-plays and be involved in and outside of the box," said Nunez.

"Now I'm here at Norwich, I have my objectives and I want to achieve everything that I can with the club."

The Canaries were beaten 1-0 at Cardiff City in their opening game of the new Championship campaign.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.