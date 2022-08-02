Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon was Jersey Bulls' top scorer last season

Jersey Bulls began their season with a 1-1 draw away at Farnham Town in Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

Jonny Le Quesne hit the bar for Jersey after 16 minutes before Sol Solomon headed the Bulls in front eight minutes later after Fraser Barlow's cross.

Solomon had a 56th-minute goal ruled out for offside before Owen Dean equalised two minutes later.

Despite some late chances, Jersey could not find a breakthrough.

Gary Freeman's side are next in action on Saturday, 13 August when they host Guildford City at Springfield.