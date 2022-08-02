Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Jayden Harris did not make a senior first-team appearance for Fulham

Carlisle United have signed midfielder Jayden Harris from National League side Aldershot for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who came through Fulham's academy, has signed a three-year deal at Brunton Park.

Harris joined the Shots last summer and scored twice in 33 league appearances for the club.

"He's a big, physical, mobile box-to-box style midfielder who has a lot of growth potential," Carlisle boss Paul Simpson told the club website. external-link

"I think he's a very good addition to our squad and hopefully, with bringing him here, he will add value to the club."

