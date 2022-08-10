Close menu
EFL Cup
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Pears
  • 36Wharton
  • 33Phillips
  • 16Wharton
  • 22Dack
  • 7Edun
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 6Morton
  • 10Dolan
  • 29Vale
  • 18Markanday

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 3Pickering
  • 4Ayala
  • 8Szmodics
  • 9Gallagher
  • 21Buckley
  • 27Travis
  • 39Annesley
  • 40Batty

Hartlepool

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Killip
  • 4Niang
  • 23Menayese
  • 5Murray
  • 26Tumilty
  • 6Shelton
  • 22Crawford
  • 14Paterson
  • 20Sylla
  • 19Hamilton
  • 17Taylor

Substitutes

  • 2Sterry
  • 3Ferguson
  • 7Hastie
  • 8Featherstone
  • 9Umerah
  • 10Cooke
  • 21Letheren
Referee:
James Bell

Match report to follow.

