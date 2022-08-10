Blackburn Rovers v Hartlepool United

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Line-ups
Blackburn
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Pears
- 36Wharton
- 33Phillips
- 16Wharton
- 22Dack
- 7Edun
- 11Rankin-Costello
- 6Morton
- 10Dolan
- 29Vale
- 18Markanday
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 3Pickering
- 4Ayala
- 8Szmodics
- 9Gallagher
- 21Buckley
- 27Travis
- 39Annesley
- 40Batty
Hartlepool
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Killip
- 4Niang
- 23Menayese
- 5Murray
- 26Tumilty
- 6Shelton
- 22Crawford
- 14Paterson
- 20Sylla
- 19Hamilton
- 17Taylor
Substitutes
- 2Sterry
- 3Ferguson
- 7Hastie
- 8Featherstone
- 9Umerah
- 10Cooke
- 21Letheren
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match report to follow.