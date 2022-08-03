Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Greg Taylor has made almost 350 appearances for Cambridge since arriving from Mansfield in 2013

Cambridge United defender Greg Taylor has promised to grab any opportunity "with both hands" after making his comeback after a year on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old centre-back broke his ankle against Plymouth in August 2021.

But he returned to the starting line-up on Tuesday as the U's beat Championship club Millwall 1-0 in the Carabao Cup.

"It's behind me now and I'm looking forward and hoping to get a bit more game time to show what I can do," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"Being back out there is the best feeling. You're wary coming back from a long-term injury, but I feel fit and ready to go.

"It's been tough but I've had incredible support from the owner, directors, staff, fans and players which I'm so grateful for."

Despite his injury, Taylor remained an integral part of the squad last season, often travelling to away games, and was rewarded in May with a new contract for the current campaign.

"It's always tough when you're left out or injured and I just tried to have a positive impact any way I could, in the dressing room, trying to give words of advice," he said.

United have won both games at the start of 2022-23, having beaten MK Dons 1-0 in their League One opener on Saturday.

Taylor's return, alongside recent signing Zeno Ibsen Rossi, was one of nine changes made by head coach Mark Bonner against Millwall, as Liam O'Neil's goal earned them a place in the second round.

"I thought he did really well. He's not been here too long but you could tell he wants to play the right way. He's settled in brilliantly," added Taylor.

"Everyone's buzzing and it's really important to have the winning mentality in the group. We just want to try and continue that on."

Another summer signing, full-back Brandon Haunstrup, will be assessed after suffering a shoulder injury against the Lions.