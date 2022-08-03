Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hege Riise guided Team GB to first place in their group at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise has been appointed as Norway's new head coach.

The 53-year-old has taken over from Swede Martin Sjogren after Norway's early exit from Euro 2022.

Sjogren oversaw Norway's embarrassing 8-0 thrashing by England and disappointing 1-0 defeat to Austria at the finals.

Riise was interim England coach before current manager Sarina Wiegman arrived.

Norway's record caps holder with 188 appearances, former midfielder Riise won Euro 1993, the 1995 World Cup and gold at the 2000 Olympic Games.

The United States Women's National Team assistant coach between 2009 and 2012, Riise took charge of the Lionesses' matches between previous manager Phil Neville's departure in January 2021 and the formal start of Wiegman's reign the following September.

The coronavirus pandemic-affected schedule restricted Riise to three games in charge, beating Northern Ireland 6-0 before defeats to France and Canada.

A six-time Norwegian top-flight title-winner with LSK Kvinner, Riise led Team GB to the knockout stage at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning Group E by beating Japan and Chile and drawing with eventual champions Canada.

However, an Ellen White hat-trick was not enough to prevent Team GB losing 4-3 after extra time to Australia in the quarter-finals, and Riise subsequently departed and took over as Norway under-19 coach.