Idrissa Gueye has played 74 times in Ligue 1 and made 24 appearances in the Champions League since joining Paris St-Germain from Everton

Everton are in advanced talks to re-sign Paris St-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

The Senegal international played for the Toffees between 2016 and 2019 before moving to Paris for around £30m.

Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Donny van de Beek were among the players to leave Everton this summer.

Gueye played 108 times after joining Everton from Aston Villa for around £7m, winning the club players' player of the season award in his final year.

It is understood, however, there is no interest in Everton re-signing fellow former midfielder Ross Barkley, who is currently at Chelsea.

Two-time French champion Gueye scored four times in 33 appearances for French champions Paris St-Germain last season, as well as helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations.

While Gueye would offer experience to Everton's midfield, he caused controversy recently when he refused to play in a match in which PSG wore shirts featuring a rainbow symbol supporting LGBT rights.

Everton manager Frank Lampard also wants a striker after Brazil international Richarlison moved to Tottenham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was injured in training this week.

England forward Calvert-Lewin, who scored the 85th-minute winning goal against Crystal Palace last season to ensure Everton's Premier League safety, is currently being assessed.

Everton have already shown interest in Chelsea forward Armando Broja and Burnley striker Maxwel Cornet.