Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Sam Winnall scored five goals in 44 League One appearances for Oxford United

Burton Albion have re-signed striker Sam Winnall on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old moves to Burton as a free agent, having been released by Oxford United in the summer.

Winnall, who scored seven goals in 19 games during a loan stint with the Brewers in 2011, has spent six weeks training with the club and featured for them in pre-season games.

"I was really thankful to the club for the opportunity to come in," he said.

"I had a couple of other options on the table, but the fact that the club showed a real interest, and Dino [new Burton manager Dino Maamria] showed me how much he really wanted me to be here, made it an easy decision."

Winnall has featured for eight clubs in the 11 years since his spell at Burton on loan from Wolves.

He was instrumental in helping Barnsley win promotion to the Championship in 2016, top scoring for the Tykes in League One with 24 goals.

The forward then went on to join Sheffield Wednesday, had a loan spell with Burton's near neighbours Derby County and spent the past two seasons with League One rivals Oxford.

Winnall is the first signing made my Maamria since he took over at the Pirelli Stadium following Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's resignation on Monday.

"He's got really good pedigree, but he's hungry. He wants to prove he can still play at this level - and I like his hunger and desire, and his attitude to helping the team," Maamria told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.