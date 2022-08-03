Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest want Jesse Lingard to inspire them when their 23-year Premier League exile ends at Newcastle on Saturday

Jesse Lingard says the "love" of Nottingham Forest's owners convinced him to move to the City Ground.

Lingard, 29, felt "all I could say was yes" as he rejected lucrative overseas offers to sign a one-year deal.

Speaking about Forest's approach, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I could have gone abroad for a lot of money but I want to stay in the Premier League.

"They wanted to come to my house and bring me to London in quick succession to try to get the deal done."

"The manager and owners have been great with me - they've shown the love and intent to get me to the club," added Lingard.

"When I see that sort of love, of course I am going to say yes, but it had to be the right deal for me and my family.

"I can see the project they're building and it's going to look good this season. I feel a positive vibe around the camp."

Lingard left Manchester United, where he had spent the entirety of his career after joining the club as a seven-year-old, when his contract expired at the end of June.

The 32-cap England international had spoken to Everton and been linked with a return to West Ham, where he scored nine goals in 16 Premier League starts during the 2020-21 season.

Having played in all but one of England's games at the 2018 World Cup, Lingard hopes more game time and potent form will revive his prospects of returning to the Three Lions squad for the 2022 finals in Qatar, which starts in November.

Lingard's form for West Ham saw him recalled by England manager Gareth Southgate for the first time in almost two years in March 2021, but he has not been selected since featuring in a World Cup qualifier in Andorra in September 2021.

"As an attacker, you need to be scoring and assisting," added Lingard, who said Forest manager Steve Cooper has encouraged his players to defend from the front during the club's first top-flight season for 23 years.

"Personal goals - it's regular football, as that's how you get the best out of me."

Forest captain Joe Worrall expects Lingard to inspire a squad enhanced by 12 new signings, but lacking significant experience in the Premier League.

"I've always wanted to be a leader," said Lingard. "Over the years, I have become more vocal in the changing room. I am looking to continue that this season.

"I can speak to the younger lads who have never played in the Premier League. It's such a special club and for me to be a part of it. I'm raring to go and am so excited now."