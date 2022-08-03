Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five goals last season

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Everton's opening Premier League game of the season against Chelsea after suffering a "freak" injury in training.

The England international, 25, missed four months last season because of a persistent muscle problem.

Now he has sustained a fresh blow after suffering a knee injury, which the Toffees are "assessing".

Manager Frank Lampard said no timeframe has been confirmed for his return and are "pretty sure what level it is."

He added: "We are hopeful it is not long term. We will miss him for Chelsea [on Saturday].

"He was looking in great physical condition and was training really well. It was a freak injury in training, which does happen.

"It's a shame but we have to find the solutions to keep ourselves strong without Dominic before he returns."

Calvert-Lewin was restricted to 18 games last season, scoring five goals, as the Merseysiders avoided relegation by four points.

His new injury leaves the side light up front after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham for £60m.

Solomon Rondon, Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon are the options available for Lampard up front.