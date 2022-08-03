Close menu

Marc Cucurella: Chelsea on verge of deal for Brighton full-back

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments313

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella made 35 appearances in his only season with Brighton

Chelsea are on the verge of a deal to sign Spain international full-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

The defender, 24, handed in a transfer request after interest from Manchester City, but they did not pursue a move and deemed the fee too high.

Chelsea sources are confident of concluding the transfer, however Brighton said "no agreement has been reached with any club" in a statement.

Cucurella was with Brighton for just one season after joining from Getafe.

He would become Chelsea's third summer signing after forward Raheem Sterling and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have also agreed a £20m fee with Aston Villa for teenage England youth international Carney Chukwuemeka.

Last month, the Seagulls rejected a £30m bid from champions City for Cucurella and saw £50m as the benchmark - the fee Arsenal paid for England defender Ben White last summer.

Sources at the club said it would take another exceptional offer to consider a sale as they saw Cucurella as a better player.

But, if sold, he would become the second big-money departure this summer from the Amex after midfielder Yves Bissouma joined Tottenham in a £25m deal, plus add-ons.

A Barcelona academy graduate, Cucurella has one senior cap for Spain and played for the under-23 side that won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

314 comments

  • Comment posted by Lukas007, today at 20:08

    A bit gutted (Brighton fan) but wish him well. Probably pretty good business all in all.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:20

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Very good business for you. He's bang average so just go out and but another 3 or 4 of him.

  • Comment posted by RMN, today at 20:00

    Another example of City being smart. Assessed what they thought was a fair value and stuck to their guns. Chelsea’s new ownership are just throwing money at anything.

    • Reply posted by neil, today at 20:06

      neil replied:
      Only time will show if they were smart.. feel you maybe wrong but who nos

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 20:14

    Brighton are laughing all the way to the bank

    • Reply posted by Sid Snot, today at 20:37

      Sid Snot replied:
      Surprised Everton didn't buy him.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 20:07

    Wow! I wonder if he'll do a Robinho in his Unveiling and think he's signed for City..

    Deary me. Money has ruined the game.

    • Reply posted by Creese, today at 20:08

      Creese replied:
      No shoot sherlie.

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 20:09

    The game has gone mad . 50 million unreal .

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:49

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Transfer fees are in a universe of their own.

  • Comment posted by arniebaracus, today at 20:09

    Wow, 50 million on a player that wanted to join City

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 20:22

      ellis replied:
      he just fancied a trophy while here

  • Comment posted by CK1, today at 19:54

    Oh dear....panic buying is never good. Paid way over the odds for just 1 good season !

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:50

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      So he goes to Chelsea instead of City. What's that saying, "One team's loss is another team's gain". 😉

      Sure Brighton have an ace up their sleeve as a replacement.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 20:08

    Overpaid for a position they don't need.

    • Reply posted by TheFra, today at 20:12

      TheFra replied:
      For that money I think he will be a LCB, when Chilwell is fit again!

  • Comment posted by Towelie, today at 19:54

    Big loss for Brighton but can't complain about that profit.

    • Reply posted by Navers, today at 20:17

      Navers replied:
      I'm sure the boos will be pretty loud for him at the Brighton vs. Chelsea fixture.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 20:05

    Good player but not worth that price tag.

    #freeronnie….the man nobody wants 😉

    • Reply posted by Creese, today at 20:07

      Creese replied:
      Didn't take long.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 20:14

    Chelsea paying about £35m over the value of the player.

    Football has gone mad.

    • Reply posted by Rachid Boussiga, today at 20:31

      Rachid Boussiga replied:
      Declan Rice is quoted at £180M, why questioning only the fee for this player?
      I don’t think you will find a very decent premier league player for let say £10M - £15M

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:58

    Meanwhile United still trying to sign players, what a joke.

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 19:59

      Underground replied:
      They've actually signed me.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 19:56

    Brighton fan here. Not happy

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 20:01

      Underground replied:
      Good for Brighton.

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 20:11

    He will be altering his unveiling speech. “It is a great honour to sign for city/ Chelsea, the club I supported as a boy.

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 20:14

    About 50M - so when all is said and done considerably more than that I would imagine.

    Potter will use the money well.

  • Comment posted by The Red Knight, today at 21:06

    Wow now he's on the verge of signing for Chelsea. When I came on the BBC website about 90 minutes ago the headline was that he had signed for Chelsea.

    The BBC must be recruiting their journalists from the gutter press.

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 21:09

      Underground replied:
      That's the BBC!

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 20:01

    I fail to see how he either commands such a high fee or fits into a position that Chelsea require cover in. Not convinced this is a signing thoroughly thought through, although maybe he'll prove me wrong..

    • Reply posted by Underground, today at 20:02

      Underground replied:
      Agree.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 19:56

    Why?- is absolute football and financial madness

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 21:09

    bbc are in the mud what kind of journalists are they listening to i really believed cucurella had come

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 20:58

    Every media outlet are saying CFC have agreed a fee Brighton's own web page are saying no fee has been agreed with any club

    • Reply posted by sherwood, today at 21:00

      sherwood replied:
      I know who I believe.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport