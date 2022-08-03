Charlie Patino: Arsenal youngster joins Blackpool on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Blackpool
Championship side Blackpool have signed highly-rated Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old England youth international scored on his Arsenal debut in a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Sunderland in December.
He started the FA Cup third round loss at Nottingham Forest a month later but has never played a league game.
"This is a great opportunity for me, and I think I'm ready to take this on," Patino said to the Blackpool website.
He is the fourth young player to move to the club on loan this summer from a Premier League side after Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams,Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu and Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini.
"Charlie is a very talented boy and I'm delighted that Arsenal have trusted us to look after him and further his development," head coach Michael Appleton told the club website.
"The club has a good relationship with Arsenal from previous loan deals, as I have personally from taking players to my former clubs, with Brooke Norton-Cuffy being the most recent last season.
"Charlie is one of the best midfielders in his age group and I can't wait to start working with him."
