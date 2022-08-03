Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Kieran O'Hara won Republic of Ireland caps against Bulgaria and New Zealand in 2019

Colchester United have signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after being released by Fleetwood Town in the summer at the end of a short-term deal where he played four times.

The former Manchester United youngster spent time on loan at Scunthorpe United last season while at Burton Albion.

"I've been looking after myself, and keeping myself as fit as possible," he told the Colchester United website.

"I'm really looking forward to starting and getting back out on the grass, and getting back up to speed."

