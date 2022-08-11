Close menu
EFL Cup
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0Sheff UtdSheffield United0

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 26Ashworth
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 27Mowatt
  • 10Phillips
  • 7Robinson
  • 20Reach
  • 28Cleary

Substitutes

  • 3Townsend
  • 6Ajayi
  • 14Molumby
  • 17J Wallace
  • 18Grant
  • 19Swift
  • 30Cann
  • 31Fellows
  • 34Ingram

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 34Gordon
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 13Lowe
  • 30Arblaster
  • 16Norwood
  • 4FleckSubstituted forOsbornat 45'minutes
  • 28McAtee
  • 7Brewster
  • 11Khadra

Substitutes

  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 10Sharp
  • 22Doyle
  • 23Osborn
  • 26Clark
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 36Jebbison
  • 37Amissah
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
6,747

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by John Egan.

  2. Post update

    Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kyron Gordon (Sheffield United).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Post update

    James McAtee (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.

  11. Post update

    Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kyron Gordon.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins West Bromwich Albion 0, Sheffield United 0.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces John Fleck.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Sheffield United 0.

  18. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kyron Gordon.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

