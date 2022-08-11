West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by John Egan.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Palmer
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 5Bartley
- 4O'Shea
- 26Ashworth
- 35Yokuslu
- 27Mowatt
- 10Phillips
- 7Robinson
- 20Reach
- 28Cleary
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 6Ajayi
- 14Molumby
- 17J Wallace
- 18Grant
- 19Swift
- 30Cann
- 31Fellows
- 34Ingram
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 18Foderingham
- 34Gordon
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 13Lowe
- 30Arblaster
- 16Norwood
- 4FleckSubstituted forOsbornat 45'minutes
- 28McAtee
- 7Brewster
- 11Khadra
Substitutes
- 2Baldock
- 8Berge
- 10Sharp
- 22Doyle
- 23Osborn
- 26Clark
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 36Jebbison
- 37Amissah
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 6,747
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kyron Gordon (Sheffield United).
Post update
Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
James McAtee (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu.
Post update
Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kyron Gordon.
Second Half
Second Half begins West Bromwich Albion 0, Sheffield United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn replaces John Fleck.
Half Time
First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Sheffield United 0.
Post update
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach tries a through ball, but Callum Robinson is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kyron Gordon.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
Match report to follow.