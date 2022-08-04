Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

McAtee broke into the Manchester City first-team last season after progressing through their academy

Sheffield United have signed midfielder James McAtee on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has progressed through the Premier League champions' academy and made his first-team debut in last season's Carabao Cup win over Wycombe.

He made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Everton last November and made a total of six first-team appearances.

McAtee has been capped by England at under-18, under-20 and under-21 level.

"James a talented player, someone who is rated very highly at City and throughout football. We are excited to get him," Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom told the club website. external-link

"We know there was a lot of interest in him, we registered ours last year but obviously James wanted to get in the Manchester City squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.