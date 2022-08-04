Slobodan Tedic: Barnsley sign striker on loan from Manchester City
Last updated on .From the section Barnsley
Barnsley have signed striker Slobodan Tedic from Manchester City on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance since arriving at City in January 2020.
He was on loan at Dutch club PEC Zwolle last season, making 38 appearances, and previously had a spell on loan at FK Cukaricki in his native Serbia.
"It has always been a dream of mine to play in England and now I can say that I'm closer to achieving that," he said.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.