From the section Forest Green

Sean Robertson made two appearances for Crystal Palace's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy last season

League One newcomers Forest Green Rovers have made their second signing in as many days after agreeing a deal with winger Sean Robertson.

Robertson, 21, left Premier League side Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

He had trials during pre-season at Sheffield United and Derby before sealing his move to Nailsworth.

"This is a great moment for me. I am at a stage now where I need to be playing men's football," Robertson said. external-link

"Forest Green is a great club for me to start this journey - and I am ready to get going."

Forest Green, who have not revealed the length of Robertson's contract, signed another former Palace player - ex-Sunderland striker Connor Wickham - on a short-term deal until the end of January on Wednesday.

