Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Manuel Benson (right) has already played three games for Antwerp this season

Burnley have signed winger Manuel Benson from Royal Antwerp on a four-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old former Belgium Under-21 international has already played three games this season for Antwerp.

Benson, who also played for Lierse, Genk, Mouscron and Zwolle, has 24 goals in 197 career games.

"He's a one versus one threat, it's harder to make low blocks when you have someone like him," boss Vincent Kompany told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He can do that, he's got a final-third goal threat and he's got some pace which we needed to add to the team."

Benson added; I'm very excited, it's a new adventure for me and i have heard a lot of good things about this club.

"I can't wait to start now and I'm looking forward to meeting my new teammates."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.