Tom Knowles scored nine league goals for Yeovil last season

Walsall have signed winger Tom Knowles from Yeovil Town on a two-year deal with the option of a further year, for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 42 league appearances for the Glovers last season having joined from Cambridge United in November 2020.

Knowles, who can play across midfield and in attack, has 18 goals in 90 senior games.

"I'm hardworking first and foremost," Knowles told the club website. external-link

"I will give everything, 100% week in, week out.

"I am a direct player, I like running at players, scoring goals, creating chances and getting the fans excited."

