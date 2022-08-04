Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Mo Sylla played 51 games for Oldham during two seasons

League Two side Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Mo Sylla on a one-year deal after he left Aldershot Town.

The 28-year-old joins Pools after 30 games at Aldershot last season, scoring twice, following a stint in France with Stade Lavallois.

Sylla also played 51 games for Oldham Athletic, between 2018 and 2020.

"He's aggressive and strong. He adds height and plays forward," boss Paul Hartley told the club website.

"We're looking forward to working with him."

Sylla added: "I have played in the league before so I know how competitive it can be. I'm excited to get started and help the team as much as I can."

