Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Myles Kenlock scored his first senior goals in his loan six-month spell at Colchester last season

Barrow have made their second signing of the week after sealing a deal for Ipswich defender Myles Kenlock.

The 25-year-old left-back came through the academy at Portman Road and went on to make 103 appearances for the first team, including 56 in the Championship.

Kenlock spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two Colchester, where he scored three times in 20 matches.

Barrow have not disclosed the length of Kenlock's contract.

He arrives at the League Two Bluebirds after Benni-Smales Braithwaite signed on Tuesday following a pre-season trial.

"We want two for every position and felt we were a little short in the left-back area," Barrow boss Pete Wild said. external-link

"Once we get him up to speed in the next couple weeks, he'll be another player fighting for another position."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.