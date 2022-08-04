Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Jack Stretton scored his first Rams goal off the bench against Peterborough last season

Derby County have loaned striker Jack Stretton to League Two side Carlisle United on a season-long deal.

The 20-year-old played 12 games last season, taking his tally to 16 first-team appearances, and was on the bench for Saturday's League One opener.

Stretton, who has also spent time on loan at Stockport, came through the Rams academy system.

"He's another who has real potential and Derby are looking for him to take the next step," boss Paul Simpson said.

"He was on the bench for their first-team last week, for their opening game, but they've brought another forward in which has allowed this to happen."

