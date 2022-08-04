Last updated on .From the section Championship

Cardiff's Joe Ralls, Andy Rinomhota and Perry Ng, as well as Norwich's Grant Hanley, were all booked in the incident

Cardiff City and Norwich City have both been charged by the FA following second half pitch melee in their Championship fixture on Saturday, 30 July.

The melee erupted in the second half the game, which Cardiff City won 1-0, after a foul by Joe Ralls on Teemu Pukki.

It is alleged both clubs failed to ensure players conducted themselves in "an orderly fashion".

The clubs have until next Monday to respond.

Cardiff defender Perry Ng and Norwich skipper Grant Hanley were both red carded later in the encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium.