Derry City have forfeited Friday's Women's Challenge Cup tie against Cliftonville at the Brandywell because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

A Derry statement on Thursday evening said seven positive cases over the past 24 hours and more players showing symptoms had them with "no option".

"Unfortunately parties involved were unable to agree on a rescheduled date," added the Derry statement.

"We would like to apologise to Cliftonville FC for the late notice."

The Candystripes added that being forced to concede the game had left them "at a financial loss".

"Once again, we sincerely apologise to Cliftonville FC and the Irish FA as we know how important and prestigious this cup is for women's football and as a club feel extremely privileged to be part of it."